World Sport 20.11.2020 08:50 am

Conor McGregor inks deal for January comeback

AFP
Conor McGregor inks deal for January comeback

Mixed martial arts Conor McGregor is set to make a return to fighting in January. Picture: AFP

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” said the mixed martial arts star.

Conor McGregor is set to reverse his latest flirtation with retirement with a fight against Dustin Poirier in January, the Irish mixed martial arts star said Thursday.

A statement on McGregor’s news website, TheMacLife.com, said the 155-pound contest would take place on January 23, with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates the likely venue.

The website said McGregor had signed his agreement to fight as the main event on UFC 257. Poirier has also signed up for the bout.

“I am very grateful to be about to return and get to do what I love again,” McGregor was quoted as saying.

“I look forward to the fresh test Dustin will bring since our first bout, while also showcasing my own incredibly deep cache of weaponry. Whatever tool is needed on the night will be pulled from the duffel.”

McGregor, who defeated Poirier via a first-round knockout in 2014, has not fought since January when he defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

A frustrated McGregor, who had previously announced multiple retirements before returning to the octagon, said in July he had retired.

However few took the pledge seriously, and McGregor continued to be linked to a possible cross-combat fight with Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao before the Poirier bout was confirmed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament Justice department in desperate need of renewal, Lamola tells parly

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Mkhize concerned as new cases breach 3,000 per day

Politics Zuma: I’d rather go to jail than be ‘bullied’ by commission

Protests Truck burnings an escalating problem, amounting to hundreds of millions lost

Courts Court reverses controversial sale of SA’s strategic crude oil reserves



today in print

Read Today's edition