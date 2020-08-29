World Sport 29.8.2020 07:13 pm

Kristoff wins first stage, Nizzolo hangs on for seventh

Wesley Botton
Kristoff wins first stage, Nizzolo hangs on for seventh

Giacomo Nizzolo, seen here winning a stage of the Tour Down Under earlier this year, was seventh on stage one of the Tour de France. Picture: Getty Images

Italian sprinter Giacomo Nizzolo secured a top-10 finish for SA-registered team NTT Pro Cycling on Saturday, with Norwegian rider Alexander Kristoff taking the opening stage, as the Tour de France got under way in tough conditions in Nice.

On an intense opening stage, which included multiple crashes in wet conditions, the peloton worked hard to reel in a small breakaway with a little less than 60km left on the 156m leg.

Refusing to give the three-man break a chance, a large group managed to stay together, setting up a late sprint for the line.

Nizzolo, a former winner of the points jersey at the Giro d’Italia, grabbed seventh spot, just off the pace of former European champion Kristoff (UAE Emirates), who took the stage victory.

South African debutant Ryan Gibbons, who lined up as a support rider for the NTT Pro Cycling outfit, crossed the line in 40th place.

After recovering from a fall, Gibbons formed part of a small group which finished just 16 seconds behind.

“Our riders are all in and will now be checked over by our team doctor,” the NTT team confirmed afterwards.

The peloton was set to face another challenging stage on Sunday, as they prepared to tackle a 186km leg starting and finishing in Nice.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee



today in print

Read Today's edition