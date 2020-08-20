NBA reports zero positives in latest COVID-19 testing

“Of the 341 players tested for COVID-19 on the NBA campus since test results were last announced on August 12, zero have returned confirmed positive tests,” the league said in a joint statement with the NBA Players’ Association.

“In the event that a player on the NBA campus returns a confirmed positive test in the future, he will be isolated until he is cleared for leaving isolation under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association.”

Two players tested positive upon arrival in Florida in July, but neither had fully cleared quarantine for admittance into the NBA’s safe zone.

The league relaunched its season on July 31 after a four-month shutdown doe to the pandemic, with 22 teams playing without spectators.

Sixteen teams remain at the Florida campus for the NBA playoffs that began on Monday.