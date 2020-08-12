World Sport 12.8.2020 06:38 pm

Van Aert pips SA’s Daryl Impey in late sprint on stage one

AFP
Van Aert pips SA’s Daryl Impey in late sprint on stage one

Chris Froome was returning to the race in which he suffered a serious accident last year. AFP/Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

South African rider Daryl Impey and Tour de France champion Egan Bernal were pipped by Wout van Aert who won the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, as Chris Froome struggled on Wednesday.

Belgian Van Aert, who won the Milan-Sanremo on Sunday, beat Impey in second and Bernal in third in a sprint finish to the north of Saint-Etienne.

This season’s Dauphine has been shortened and moved due to the coronavirus pandemic with Chris Froome, who finished in 86th place 5min 23sec behind Van Aert, returning to a race which almost finished the four-time Tour de France winner’s career last year when he had a serious accident.

“Apparently I have good legs. I came to the hotel really tired yesterday and the team still did a perfect job for me today,” Van Aert told France Televisions.

Thursday’s 135-kilometre second stage heads from the town of Vienne up to the Col de Porte and includes three steep climbs.

The race is a key warmup for this season’s Tour de France which has been rescheduled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. It will start on August 29.

Stage result:

1. Wout Van Aert (BEL/JUM) 5hr 27min 42sec, 2. Daryl Impey (RSA/MIT) same time, 3. Egan Bernal (COL/INE) s.t, 4. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) s.t, 5. Tadej Pogacar (SLO/UAE) s.t, 6. Alexey Lutsenko (KAZ/ASY) s.t, 7. Sergio Higuita (COL/EF1) s.t, 8. Benoit Cosnefroy (FRA/ALM) s.t, 9. Primoz Roglic (SLO/JUM) s.t, 10. Guillaume Martin (FRA/COF) s.t

Selected others

18. Romain Bardet (FRA/ALM) s.t, 19. Thibaut Pinot (FRA/FDJ) s.t, 22. Tom Dumoulin (NED/JUM) s.t, 23. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) s.t, 26. Geraint Thomas (GBR/INE) s.t, 86. Chris Froome (GBR/INE) 5 mins 33 sec

Related Stories
Froome returns to crash scene for Dauphine mountain test 11.8.2020
SA cyclists eager for Tour de France 17.4.2020
SA cycling star Impey faces uphill battle for hat-trick 20.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Eish! WATCH: Dad spends hours unlocking bathroom door after kids shut it with ironing board

Business News July and August UIF Ters claims open from Monday

Covid-19 SA death toll breaches 11,000 as worldwide cases top 20 million

Business News Load shedding looms this week, and for at least two more years

School Combined Matric exams: Here is the final timetable


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition