Today in sports history – 31 March

As sport grinds to a halt all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve decided to have a daily look back at those “simpler” times, when there was triumph, drama and disappointment on various fields and arenas.

This is today in sport history…

1877

World cricket’s first truly fearsome fast bowler makes his Test debut. Australian Fred Spofforth was known as “The Demon”, a nickname that was thoroughly appropriate. According to various reputable historic sources, he was simply a joy to watch, a quick who could complement his pace with a “hypnotic” run-up.

Little wonder then opposition batsmen struggled to cope. Spofforth was also known for his strong character and accompanying views. He was slated to play in the previous match – the first Test in history – but refused to honour the call-up because Billy Murdoch, his close friend, wasn’t selected, with Jack Blackham being preferred.

Murdoch was selected for the next game and so did Spofforth commence a career illuminated by his wicket-taking ability and incredible stamina.

1973

Muhammad Ali is sensationally beaten by the unheralded Ken Norton in San Diego. While the split decision was considered controversial, there was no denying that “The Greatest” was outgunned by his opponent. Perhaps the most vivid example of that was that, even if it was only confirmed after the bout, Norton had broken Ali’s jaw.

Norton, a former marine, was a rank outsider for the fight, merely known for being the legendary Joe Frazier’s sparring partner. The overall impression he created wasn’t helped by an unorthodox technique and his penchant for trying weird things. Norton enlisted the help of a hypnotist to improve his confidence and took such a liking to Napoleon Hill’s Think and Grow Rich self-help book that he admitted it was the main reason why he went on a 14-bout unbeaten streak.

Interestingly, Ali’s cornerman – Wali Muhammad – admitted he still doesn’t know when the jaw-breaking blow was landed … and re-watching footage of the fight doesn’t provide conclusive evidence either.

1973

Billie Jean King summons her trademark grace and determination to snap Margaret Court’s freakish 59-match winning streak, beating her 6–7, 7–6, 6–3 in the semifinal of the Virginia Slims of Indianapolis tournament. Court’s astonishing form wasn’t the only reason why her reverse was surprising – King missed the opening three tournaments and was eliminated early in her first appearance of the year.

Things even looked bleak during the match, with King having to save three match points in the second set. But she brilliantly managed to secure the tiebreaker and then cruised to her win. It proved a springboard for her winning Wimbledon that year, ironically the only Grand Slam title that Court couldn’t win that year.

2000

Former Proteas skipper Hansie Cronje, rather unexpectedly, plays his final competitive cricket match ever. It’s the final of the Coca-Cola Cup in Sharjah, and Pakistan set the South Africans a daunting 264 to win. Cronje though did his best to contribute, smashing three sixes and six fours in a fine 73-ball 79.

Yet the Proteas fall short by 16 runs. A week later, Delhi police says they’ve laid charges of match-fixing against the captain. Cronje denies the allegations, but – as we’re all painfully aware of – he comes clean four days later and a day before South Africa commence an ODI series against the Aussies.

Cronje is banned from cricket for life a few months later.

2001

Rolf Schumacher beams with pride as his two sons, Michael and Ralf, make history in the Brazilian GP. The two siblings qualify in pole and second position respectively, becoming the first set of brothers to share the front row of the grid in a F1 race. But the joy subsides during the race.

Ralf, who was investigated after qualifying for a fuel irregularity but cleared to race, spun off the track in the 55th lap. He had to retire. Michael, who battled tyre and steering problems, managed to finish second.

