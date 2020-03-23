Today in sports history- 23 March

As sport grinds to a halt all over the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’ve decided to have a daily look back at those “simpler” times, when there was triumph, drama and disappointment on various fields and arenas.

This is today in sport history…

1962

Mansur Ali Khan, who for a long time held the title of Nawab of India’s Pataudi state – a Muslim nobleman, becomes Test cricket’s youngest captain ever at 21 years and 77 days against the West Indies in Barbados. The mildly controversial decision to promote him was eventually fully justified as he forged a reputation as one of the country’s greatest skippers.

He captained India in 40 of his 46 Tests and while he only won nine, his laid the foundation for the team’s future steeliness – which included their first overseas win ever in 1967. A year earlier, Khan damaged his right eye permanently as a passenger in a car accident in Hove, England. Because he saw double images out of that eye, he memorable learned to bat by covering it with his cap.

Many believed the fact that he could still average 34 with the bat despite his handicap is remarkable in itself.

1968

While they had scooped up the Five Nations title six times since 1947, France finally managed to claim their first Grand Slam in defending their title from the previous year. A Grand Slam in the hallowed tournament occurs when a team wins all its matches in a campaign.

The Tricolores were inspired by their twins, Guy and Lilian Gamberabero, who – neatly – were the halfback pairing for the majority of that year’s tournament.

1979

Ossie Ocasio bids to become the first Hispanic boxer to win the world heavyweight title, but his opponent is the legendary Larry Holmes. Despite earning the nickname ‘Jaws’ – he once bit a sparring partner accidentally – the Puerto Rican was hammered by his American opponent, losing via a knockout in the seventh round.

He never fought such a high-profile fight again.

1994

Kapil Dev, India’s greatest all-rounder, cements his place as Test cricket’s leading wicket-taker in history. On his last day of Test cricket, the 35-year-old claims the scalp of New Zealand wicketkeeper Adam Parore to finish with 434 victims at an average of 29. Impressively, he also finishes with a career batting average of 31.

The fact that India played the Kiwis is a tad ironic as Dev overtook their own magnificent bowling all-rounder, Sir Richard Hadlee, who took 431 Test wickets. Needless to say, the Indian legend’s record has been broken numerous times in subsequent years.

2003

Australia win the ICC World Cup in South Africa, romping to a massive 125-run triumph. Unbeaten in the tournament, the Baggy Greens underline their superiority by whacking a record total in the final at the Wanderers, amassing 359/2 against a ragged Indian attack.

Skipper Ricky Ponting stars with a classy and at times brutal unbeaten 140 off just 121 deliveries, an innings studded with eight sixes. It’s successive world titles for the Aussies and their third overall. The Proteas, if one actually forgot, were eliminated at the group stage.

2006

LJ van Zyl produces one of the highlights of his career, gliding to gold in the 400m hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Melbourne. His time of 48.05 is not only his personal best, but a Games record. Interestingly, Van Zyl peaked perfectly at the event, holding himself back in his qualifying races before exploding with the stakes at its highest.

Compatriot Alwyn Myburgh ensures a satisfying one-two as he claimed silver with a season best time of 48.23.

