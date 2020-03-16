World Sport 16.3.2020 10:10 am

Gobert: ‘Wish I would’ve taken this thing more seriously’

AFP
Gobert: ‘Wish I would’ve taken this thing more seriously’

In this file photo taken on December 04, 2019 Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert cools down after warm ups before a NBA game against Los Angeles Lakers in Salt Lake City, Utah. - Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert, who apologized for his careless actions before he was diagnosed with novel coronavirus, has pledged to donate more than half a million dollars to health services and arena workers affected by the pandemic. More than half the money will go towards COVID-19 related social service programs in Utah, Oklahoma City and the French health care system, the NBA's Jazz said in a statement on March 14, 2020. (Photo by GEORGE FREY / AFP)

The 27-year-old Frenchman was the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player to test positive for the coronavirus, says he is feeling better every day but wishes he had taken it more seriously.

The 27-year-old Frenchman updated his condition Sunday in a video released by the NBA on social media in which he urged people to take precautions not to spread the virus.

“It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you,” Gobert said. “I wish I would’ve taken this thing more seriously and I hope everyone else is going to do so because we can do it together.

“Take care and stay safe.”

Gobert tested positive for coronavirus just before the scheduled tip-off between Utah and Oklahoma City on Wednesday and the game was postponed.

“I’ve been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the health care people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around,” Gobert said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced minutes after Gobert’s positive test that the league was putting the season on indefinite hiatus.

Over the next two days every major American sports organization followed and the virus shutdown also forced postponement of such events as the Masters golf tournament and Boston Marathon.

Gobert showed how he didn’t take the coronavirus threat seriously last Monday at a news conference set up in a room because reporters were banned from NBA locker rooms due to the danger of catching the virus.

As he departed, Gobert made a point of touching all reporters’ recorders and a microphone he used — unaware he would test positive for coronavirus two days later.

Utah teammate Donovan Mitchell tested positive for coronavirus last Thursday.

In the video, Gobert urged people do such basics as wash their hands well and refrain from touching their face and thanked those who have supported him since his positive test.

“Thank you to all the people who have been supportive for all the positive energy,” Gobert said. “It means a lot.”

