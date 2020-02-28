World Sport 28.2.2020 11:35 am

Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years for doping offence

AFP
Chinese swimmer Sun Yang banned for eight years for doping offence

Sun Yang of China reacts after the Men's 800m Freestyle Final on day four of the Gwangju 2019 FINA World Championships at Nambu International Aquatics Centre on July 24, 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

He can still appeal the decision.

China’s triple Olympic swimming gold medallist Sun Yang has been found guilty of refusing to give a doping sample and banned for eight years in an eagerly-awaited judgement from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

The Swiss-based CAS upheld the appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) against the international swimming federation (FINA) and Sun, one of China’s most recognisable athletes who had already served a doping ban in 2014.

Sun, who was accused of refusing to provide blood and urine samples when drug testers visited his home in China in September 2018, has the right to appeal the ruling at the Swiss federal court.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sun Yang says ‘facts distorted’ in murky doping test 27.8.2019
New swim hero Waddell weighs in on Sun Yang controversy 2.8.2019
Le Clos: I want my Olympic gold back! 24.7.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Two South Africans from cruise ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Health Covid-19 not yet declared a notifiable disease in SA

World How Assange case highlights crime of psychological torture

Eish! WATCH: R2.89 increase in whisky, spirits has Mantashe sweating

Business How much of your day do you spend working just to pay tax?


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition