Froome to race next month for first time since horror crash

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome will return to competitive racing at the UAE Tour next month, eight months after suffering devastating injuries in a crash, his team Ineos said Wednesday.

Froome, 34, has been out of action since he fractured a thigh, elbow and vertebrae in a high-speed pre-race crash ahead of the Dauphine event in France in June 2019.

ALSO READ: Froome’s surgery successful, back racing in six months: surgeon

“Froome is scheduled to return to racing at the @uae_tour race next month, as he prepares to take a significant step forward on his road to recovery following his crash at the Dauphine in June,” the team tweeted.

“Good news. I’ll be back racing at the UAE Tour,” Froome reacted on Twitter.

Last week the Ineos website had pictures of Froome taking part in his first full team training camp since the crash last year.

The UAE Tour runs from February 23-29.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.