SportShorts: Super Rugby’s Marvel day is back, Malaysian flag blunder

RUGBY

Superhero Sunday is back in January

Inspired by Captain America, Thor , Spider-Man and Black Panther, South African rugby fields will come to life with more super hero action in 2020 as Super Rugby , one of the toughest competitions in the world, continues its collaboration with Marvel.

The 2020 Super Rugby season was officially launched at SuperSport studios in Randburg on Thursday, with an array of coaches, players, sponsor representatives and other key stakeholders in attendance for a live broadcast.

Apart from introducing the four South African franchises’ new jerseys – which include great new designs of their Marvel character-inspired super hero playing kit – it was announced that Super Hero Sunday is coming to Gauteng next year.

Following a joint venture between SuperSport, Stadium Management SA and the Remgro-owned Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS), all four SA franchises – playing in their jerseys inspired by the Marvel characters Captain America (Bulls), Thor (Stormers), Spider-Man (Lions) and Black Panther (Sharks) – will be in action on Sunday, 19 January at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg, less than two weeks before the serious action kicks off.

The Sharks and Stormers will kick off the action at 13:00, followed by the match between the Bulls and Lions at 15:15. – News24 Wire

BASKETBALL

Malaysia chief disciplined over flag blunder

Malaysia’s basketball chief has taken indefinite leave after an incorrect version of the national flag was displayed at a youth tournament, sparking nationwide outrage, accusations of “betrayal” and even a police probe.

The angry response echoes the heated reactions seen after similar gaffes at international events, but it’s rare for such an incident to cause problems at an entirely domestic tournament.

The faulty flag was displayed on a screen in a Kuala Lumpur stadium at the opening of an under-15 national basketball tournament at the weekend.

It featured a five-pointed star, while the official flag has a star with 14 points. It also had only 10 stripes, instead of the usual 14.

Social media exploded with outrage, while the education minister slammed the blunder as a “betrayal to our nationalism” and police hauled in national basketball chief Lua Choon Hann for questioning.

With little sign of anger abating, the Malaysia Basketball Association announced late Thursday that Lua was going on indefinite leave as he felt he was “ultimately responsible”.

CRICKET

Cornwall takes 10 as West Indies crush Afghanistan in just over two days

Giant spinner Rakheem Cornwall starred as the West Indies thrashed Afghanistan by nine wickets early on day three of their one-off Test on Friday.

Cornwall took a match haul of 10 wickets as the West Indies bowled out Afghanistan for 120 on day three and reached their target of 31 to seal the win in just over an hour of the first session in Lucknow.

It was a reality check for Afghanistan, who were awarded Test status in 2017 and won their first two victories in the five-day format earlier this year.

Skipper Jason Holder claimed all three Afghan wickets to fall in the morning as the Windies needed just 7.1 overs to see off Afghanistan after they resumed the day on 109 for seven.

“Really important win. We had a tough series against India. Was important to finish the year well,” said Holder, whose team suffered a 2-0 whitewash against India at home in August and September.

“Very pleasing to see new guys come in and take the opportunity. Shamarh (Brooks) did that. He scored a fifty in the last innings and followed it with a hundred here. And then Rahkeem getting seven in the first innings, in just his second Test, is amazing.” – AFP.

=============

Latham ton puts New Zealand in solid position against England

Tom Latham’s unbeaten hundred and his century stand with Ross Taylor laid a solid foundation for New Zealand before rain brought an early end to day one of the second Test against England in Hamilton on Friday.

Latham was on 101 when the rain swept in, just three deliveries after the tea break with New Zealand 173 for three.

While Latham played down his 11th Test century as “nice”, England were left to regret dropping the left-hander on 66 and not meeting expectations after winning the toss and bowling first.

“On day one of a Test match if you get a team six or seven down by the close you’ve probably had a pretty good day,” said Chris Woakes who took two of the three wickets to fall.

Woakes was added to the England line up to give them five seamers on a wicket renowned to assist the side bowling first.

Latham has now scored five centuries in the last 10 Test innings but preferred to talk about “a reasonably good day” for New Zealand rather than focus on himself. – AFP.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.