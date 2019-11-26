SportShorts: Andy Murray’s trauma, marital bliss at Dusi

CANOEING

The Dreyers back for another Dusi crack

After a successful Dusi Canoe Marathon K2 debut for ‘Dusi Duke’ Martin Dreyer and his wife Jeannie in 2019, the couple will return in 2020 to try and better their efforts over the three days from February 27-29.

Talking about her first ever experience on the river at a Dusi Canoe Marathon, Jeannie couldn’t have been more complimentary and excited to take the three day race on again.

“It was a micro adventure,” she said. “To have this river on our doorstep between Pietermaritzburg and Durban was awesome, it blew my mind!

“I thought that it was going to be the hardest race that I have ever done but it was so much better than I expected.

“My heart-rate was always on the edge but having a quality paddler to sit behind made it a lot easier in the end.”

Martin Dreyer is a legend of the event having won it on seven occasions but it wasn’t his idea to do the Dusi as a couple.

“After I had won the race in 2008 with Thulani Mbanjwa, Jeannie asked me to do the race with her the following year,” Dreyer said. – News24 Wire

=============

CRICKET

MSL gains another overseas exponent

Port Elizabeth-born Dutch-South African batsman Ryan ten Doeschate has been drafted by the Nelson Mandela Bay Giants as the replacement for Farhaan Behardien, for the rest of the 2019 Mzansi Super League (MSL) competition.

Behardien was ruled out of the tournament following an injury, after having played two games for the Giants.

Ten Doeschate has represented the Netherlands national team at both One-Day International and T20 International level and was instrumental in helping his team quality for the T20 World Cup this year.

The Giants are currently log leaders and are looking to retain their position with the addition of Ten Doeschate.

Ten Doeschate said Port Elizabeth was the one single place he fell in love with cricket.

“I spent so much time watching cricket in the 1980s in Port Elizabeth,” he said in a press release.

“It’s now an utter privilege that I get to play with a team that is doing so well in this tournament.” – News24 Wire

=============

TENNIS

Andy Murray’s childhood trauma

Former world tennis number one Andy Murray reveals for the first time in a new documentary that he suffered from breathing problems and anxiety following the Dunblane School massacre.

The 32-year-old and his older brother Jamie were pupils at the school in Scotland where on March 13, 1996, Thomas Hamilton shot dead 16 children, aged five and six, and a teacher in the gymnasium.

Andy Murray, then eight years old, had been on his way with his classmates to the gym when Hamilton — armed with four handguns and 700 rounds of ammunition — opened fire.

He was ushered away and told to hide under the windows of the headmaster’s office whilst Jamie, who is 15 months older, was in another classroom.

Murray has rarely spoken about the massacre and did not want to be filmed talking about it.

But the documentary ‘Andy Murray: Resurfacing’ includes a voice-note that the three-time Grand Slam champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist sent to filmmaker Olivia Cappuccini.

“You asked me a while ago why tennis was important to me,” says Murray in the documentary due to be released on Amazon on Friday.

“Obviously I had the thing that happened at Dunblane. I am sure for all the kids there it would be difficult for different reasons.

