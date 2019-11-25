SportShorts: Faf’s back for Sale, Kiwis’ Pretoria enforcer stars

RUGBY

Faf celebrates club return with Champions Cup win

South Africa’s Rugby World Cup winner Faf de Klerk made a victorious return to club duty as Sale beat 14-man La Rochelle 25-15 in the European Champions Cup on Sunday.

De Klerk lifted the Webb Ellis Trophy earlier in the month and featured for 75 minutes as the English side clinched their first win of the campaign to move second in Pool 2 behind Exeter but a point ahead of Glasgow in third place.

The French outfit played the entire second half with just 14 men after France hooker Pierre Bourgarit was dismissed for making contact with the eye of the hosts’ flanker Tom Curry.

His fellow former Lion, centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg, crossed the whitewash during the game. – AFP.

CRICKET

Black Caps’ Pretoria-enforcer helps thrash English

A fiery five-wicket burst from Neil Wagner sealed a comprehensive innings and 65 runs victory for New Zealand over England late on the final day of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Monday.

It put New Zealand in an unbeatable position in the two-Test series and extended their home streak to a remarkable seven series without defeat.

England were on the ropes with only two wickets remaining at tea before Sam Curran and Jofra Archer staged a late rally with a 59-run stand for the ninth wicket.

But with fewer than 22 overs remaining in the match, Wagner (5/44) brought proceedings to an abrupt halt when he removed Archer and Stuart Broad, the last man in, with successive balls. – AFP.

