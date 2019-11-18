SportShorts: Tsitsipas wins in London, Stokes stoking fire for book

CRICKET

Paine hits out at Stokes for ‘cheap shot’ at Warner in new book

Australia captain Tim Paine has blasted England all-rounder Ben Stokes for taking a “cheap shot” at David Warner, claiming he was using the controversial opening batsman to spike sales of his new book.

In his book, which is being serialised in a British newspaper, he claims Warner’s sledging motivated Stokes during his match-winning heroics in the third Ashes Test this year.

Stokes’s incredible unbeaten 135 at Headingley steered England to a record run chase and thrilling one-wicket win to square the five-match series at 1-1.

“He just wouldn’t shut up for most of my time out there,” Stokes said of Warner, who insists he has reformed and is no longer the brash character who was banned for a year over a ball-tampering scandal.

“I could accept it from just about any other opponent. Truly. Not from him, though,” Stokes added.

“The changed man he was adamant he’d become, the one that hardly said boo to a goose and even went as far as claiming he had been re-nicknamed ‘Humble’ by his Australia team-mates, had disappeared.”

Paine disputed the characterisation and was adamant Warner did nothing wrong.

Asked if it was a cheap shot by Stokes, Paine replied: “Oh absolutely.

“I was obviously standing next to David the whole time (at first slip) and you are allowed to talk on the cricket field,” he told reporters on Sunday in Brisbane ahead of a Test series against Pakistan.

“But by no means was he abusing him or sledging him. – AFP.

=============

TENNIS

Tsitsipas’ ATP Finals win: new or false dawn?

Stefanos Tsitsipas said he was ready for a breakthrough Grand Slam victory after winning the ATP Finals in London — but a glance at recent history invites caution.

The 21-year-old Greek was in bullish mood after he beat Dominic Thiem, having ousted Roger Federer in the semi-finals, to become the season-ending event’s youngest winner since 2001.

“I believe I’m really close to being crowned a Grand Slam champion,” he said, after his 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) triumph in London on Sunday. “I know these are strong words that I say but I do feel I belong there.”

But although Tsitsipas’s victory feels significant, he is the fourth first-time champion in as many years at the season finale, which has proved a poor predictor of future success.

Last year, young German Alexander Zverev pummelled Novak Djokovic in the final but he had a miserable time at this season’s Slams — while the Serb, 32, picked up the Australian Open and Wimbledon titles to take his overall tally to 16.

Rafael Nadal, 33, won a barely credible 12th French Open title and added the US Open, underlining the fact that the old guard were still very much in charge. – AFP.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.