GALLERY: Some of the best sports photos of the week

Shane van Gisbergen drives the #97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB during the Auckland SuperSprint Supercars Championship at Pukekohe Park Raceway on September 15, 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images)
Prop James Slipper’s pull-up is frantically supported by his Wallaby teammates. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Ricky Betar of Australia (bottom left) competes in heat 2 of the Men’s 200m Freestyle S14 during Day One of the London 2019 World Para-swimming Allianz Championships at Aquatics Centre on September 09, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Prowling tigers: Ace Bhengu of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC during the GladAfrica Championship match against Ajax Cape Town. (Photo by Carl Fourie/Gallo Images)
Drenched: The first T20 between the Proteas and India in Dharamshala is abandoned. (Photo by Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images)
Australia’s Klerksdorp-born import, Marnus Labuschagne, completes a fine catch to dismiss England’s Jos Buttler during the final Ashes Test. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Maika Sivo of the Eels scores a try during the NRL Elimination Final match between the Parramatta Eels and the Brisbane Broncos in Sydney. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)
