Yankees star slugger Judge out with abdominal injury

The 26-year-old American suffered the left oblique injury in the sixth inning of Saturday’s 9-2 home victory over Kansas City.

The Yankees gave no timetable for the slugger’s return

Yankees manager Aaron Boone called the injury “pretty significant” and said he wants to be cautious given the star hitter’s importance to a club off to a 10-10 start to the season.

“He’s one of the great players in the game, such a key figure to our club. Not only just between the lines, obviously, but what he means to us in the room,” Boone said. “And he’ll be part of continuing to lead us forward, as a group.”

Judge winced in pain after hitting a single and left the game after running to first base.

It’s the third injury absence in Judge’s four years in the majors.

In 2016, his debut season ended with another abdominal injury, also to the right oblique muscle, after 27 games.

After an impressive 2017 campaign in which he was named American League Rookie of the Year and led the league with 52 homers, Judge missed more than a month in 2018 with a chip fracture in his right wrist.

This season, Judge is batting .288 with five homers.

The Yankees have been nagged by injuries this season with more than a dozen players out.

“This is not a time where we’re going to feel sorry for ourselves,” Boone said. “I truly feel like it’s just going to make it that much sweeter, having gone through all of this, when we get where we want to go.”