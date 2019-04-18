Injured Ramsey could have played final game for Arsenal

The Welsh midfielder looked to have picked up a hamstring injury after half an hour in the Stadio San Paolo after a high tackle on Napoli’s Piotr Zielinski.

Ramsey, out of contract with Arsenal in June, will end an 11-year association with the Gunners after agreeing a deal with Juve reportedly worth £400,000 ($515,000) per week over four seasons.

Reduced to a bit-part player under Unai Emery, Ramsey’s recent form — he has three goals in his last six starts — has helped him regain a regular spot in the Arsenal side.

The 28-year-old, set to follow in the footsteps of countrymen John Charles and Ian Rush by switching England for Turin, excelled in last week’s 2-0 win over Napoli and struck the opening goal.