Versatile Kabesa ruthless in retaining EFC title

Igeu Kabesa showed just why he is the most devastating featherweight in the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) when he put on a masterclass to retain his title.

Predominantly a wrestler, Kabesa showed he more than a one trick pony when he dominated Scotland’s Calum Murrie for the full five rounds with some precise striking at EFC74 at Carnival City on Saturday night.

Kabesa showed himself to be a consumate champion, nullifying Murrie’s submission talents and dominating him with strikes and pressure against the fence. Kabesa successfully defended his belt by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event veteran journeyman Conrad Seabi won a battle of experience versus raw power as he stopped German Max Merten in the third round thanks to some brutal ground and pound.

Zimbabwe’s Sylvester Chipfumbu returned to winning ways when submitted South Africa’s Tumisang Madiba with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

The women’s flyweight division got a welcome boost as American Cheyanne Vlismas defeated Poland’s Karolina Wójcik in what was rightfully voted the Fight of the Night.

The two women – both making their EFC debuts – came out swinging from the get go and continued with the same intensity for the full 15 minutes.

In the end it was the American – who became an immediate crowd favourite when she walked out to Shakira’s 2010 World Cup soccer hit Waka Waka – coming out on top via a split decision.

The evening’s main card was opened by another featherweight clash as South Africa’s Pierre Botha was just too much for Angolan Nerick Simoes.

Elsewhere in the mixed martial arts world, double EFC champion Dricus du Plessis lost his KSW welterweight title at Wembley Arena in London.

The South African came up short in his second outing in the high-profile Polish organisation when he was stopped by Croatia’s Roberto Soldic thanks to TKO in the third round.

