SA’s American football hope has dream dashed … for now

The Buffalo Bills – from the National Football League – released offensive lineman Gerhard de Beer on Wednesday, according to the player’s Twitter account.

De Beer, a native of Pretoria, moved to the US six years ago to play American football at the University of Arizona as an offensive lineman, essentially a body guard who prevents defending players from tackling the ball carrier.

Got released from the Bills today. Thank you Buffalo for the incredible support. You truly are an amazing fan base! #billsmafia — Gerhard de Beer (@debeer67) September 11, 2018

He was signed to the Bills as a free agent earlier this year after graduating.

De Beer then survived a grueling preseason where the roster is trimmed from 90 to 75 to 53 players.

De Beer eventually made the Bills’ practice squad on September 1, a group of players that trains with the team but doesn’t play in games, but was released this week after the team’s crushing 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.