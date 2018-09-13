 
World Sport 13.9.2018 04:02 pm

SA’s American football hope has dream dashed … for now

Emmet McConnell
Offensive lineman Gerhard de Beer #67 of the Arizona Wildcats runs out onto the field before the college football game against the Oregon State Beavers at Arizona Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Pretoria’s Gerhard de Beer had moved to the US six years ago to make an impact in the gruelling NFL.

The Buffalo Bills – from the National Football League – released offensive lineman Gerhard de Beer on Wednesday, according to the player’s Twitter account.

De Beer, a native of Pretoria, moved to the US six years ago to play American football at the University of Arizona as an offensive lineman, essentially a body guard who prevents defending players from tackling the ball carrier.

He was signed to the Bills as a free agent earlier this year after graduating.

De Beer then survived a grueling preseason where the roster is trimmed from 90 to 75 to 53 players.

De Beer eventually made the Bills’ practice squad on September 1, a group of players that trains with the team but doesn’t play in games, but was released this week after the team’s crushing 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

