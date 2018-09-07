EFC climbs on to the ‘interim’ bandwagon

The term interim title has become a phrase thrown around in mixed martial arts quite often over the last few years and on Saturday evening the Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) joins that bandwagon.

Gunther Kalunda of the DRC will take on dangerous Brazilian Jose Da Rocha for the interim EFC welterweight title at EFC73.

With the current champion Dricus du Plessis unavailable to defend his strap at one of the most anticipated events on the EFC calendar, the brains trust of the organisation had no choice but to find a champion in the meantime.

Du Plessis – also the EFC middleweight champion and European promotion KSW’s welterweight title holder – declined the opportunity stating there was no-one in the division who could challenge him at the moment.

Da Rocha returns to the hexagon for his fourth fight in the EFC and is hoping that his second shot at the title will end in victory.

A black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Da Rocha entered into the EFC under the strangest of circumstances, accepting a title fight as his debut with only seven days’ notice against Du Plessis at EFC59.

It was a quick outing as the South African finished him off in the first round, but since then the Brazilian has had two first round finishes of his own.

“Fighting in the EFC is very gratifying and that belt is the fuel of my life,” he said.

Standing in his way is the undefeated Kalunda, who boast a world class Judo background and strength unmatched by anyone in the division.

Sun City has become known for hosting memorable heavyweight fights and the co-main event tomorrow promises to be no different.

Fan favourite Elvis Moyo of Zimbabwe will clash with American Jared Vanderaa in what is sure to be a all-out war.

Another fight to look out for on the main card will be the explosive match-up between South Africa’s Cameron Pritchard and the DRC’s Anicet Kanyeba.