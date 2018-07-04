WATCH: Vladimir Putin’s awkward ‘penalty shootout’

Russian president Vladimir Putin has got into the spirit of the Fifa World Cup by also becoming part of a penalty shootout.

Indeed, the round of 16 of this year’s showpiece has been characterised by this nerve-wracking tie-breaking system, with three of the eight matches being decided by penalties.

Putin joined Fifa president Gianni Infantino just outside St Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow for some fun … even though it didn’t always look that way!

Russia’s head honcho “nervelessly” converted his penalty – it was against a poster – but showed a lack of, erm, shooting power when playing against a real goalie.