World Sport 4.7.2018 09:14 am

WATCH: Vladimir Putin’s awkward ‘penalty shootout’

Sport Staff
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) kicks the ball as he visits the 2018 FIFA World Cup Football Park in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on June 28, 2018. (Photo by Russian Foreign Press and Information Office /Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The Russian president made sure he converted his attempt against a, erm, poster…

Russian president Vladimir Putin has got into the spirit of the Fifa World Cup by also becoming part of a penalty shootout.

Indeed, the round of 16 of this year’s showpiece has been characterised by this nerve-wracking tie-breaking system, with three of the eight matches being decided by penalties.

Putin joined Fifa president Gianni Infantino just outside St Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow for some fun … even though it didn’t always look that way!

Russia’s head honcho “nervelessly” converted his penalty – it was against a poster – but showed a lack of, erm, shooting power when playing against a real goalie.

Putin Practicing Penalties ️⚽️️⚽️️⚽️

Vladimir Putin and Gianni Infantino practicing their penalties… ️⚽️️⚽️️⚽️

Posted by SPORTbible on Tuesday, 3 July 2018

 

