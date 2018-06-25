WATCH: Is this butchered anthem worse than Ras Dumisani’s infamous effort?

It wasn’t the scoreline that angered New Zealanders after their rugby league Test loss to England, but what was dubbed the “worst” rendition of their national anthem.

New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters described singer Crystal Collins’ version of “God Defend New Zealand” as “disgraceful” and urged promoters to explain.

Saturday’s match was played in Denver to promote rugby’s 13-man version in the United States, but the talking point became the way Collins stumbled through the anthem without appearing to know the words or tune.

Television commentator Glen Larmer called it “the worst rendition” he had ever heard.

Peters told RadioLive on Monday “the anthem was disgraceful, and we are very disappointed by that”.

“The Kiwi national anthem is something we’re proud of, and we will be taking steps to speak to the promoters about that in the debrief,” he added.

It reminds a bit of that infamous night in 2009 when the Springboks were left speechless and angered by Ras Dumisani’s hideous butchering of Nkosi Sikelel’ iAfrika…