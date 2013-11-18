 
Other sport 18.11.2013 06:00 am

Cycle Challenge winner to take a break

Wesley Botton
CONQUERING JOBURG. Willie Smit celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the Momentum 94.7 Cycle Challenge in Johannesburg yesterday. Picture: Alaister Russell.

Shortly after securing his most notable victory, 20-year-old law student Willie Smit announced yesterday his cycling career would be put on hold next season.

Smit won the Momentum 94.7 Cycle Challenge in Johannesburg, chasing down breakaway leader JC Nel on the final climb and surging clear to cross the line in 2:08:42.

“I’m still 20 so I’m going to take a step back and focus on my studies next year,” he said.

“I’m not going to race that much.”

Smit, who won the national student title in Port Elizabeth in June, admitted he had not expected to outclass the men’s elite field.

“It was a well-timed effort,” he said.

“I’m not really that fast in the sprint and we were working for my teammate Herman Fouche, but the situation played out that I was in the right place to attack and I was lucky to get away.”

Fouche, who won the race in 2007, was attempting a double after grabbing the Cape Argus Pick n Pay Cycle Tour crown in March, but he was satisfied with his performance after winning a sprint for second place.

Meanwhile, women’s winner Ashleigh Moolman Pasio was delighted with her trade outfit’s effort as she regained the title she won in 2011.

Teenager Heidi Dalton made a brave attempt for a surprise victory but was chased down by the peloton with less than 2km remaining.

Her team-mates, however, followed through to dominate the podium in a sprint finish, with Moolman Pasio edging ahead of defending champion Sharon Laws of Great Britain.

