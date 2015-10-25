SAFA endorses Sexwale for FIFA presidency

The decision to endorse Sexwale was taken at a Johannesburg hotel after the former Robben Island political prisoner had made a presentation to the SAFA NEC (National Executive Committee).
Elections to replace Joseph ‘Sepp’ Blatter as FIFA President are scheduled to take place on 26 February next year.
“It was a unanimous decision and we will now move to engage CAF on our decision and see how we can coordinate our decisions going forward,” said SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan.
“We will also engage various other federations together with Mr Sexwale to enlist their support because his victory will usher in a new era not only for the continent but the entire world.”
-African News Agency (ANA)