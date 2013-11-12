Proteas edge up netball ladder

In June last year, South Africa beat Jamaica in a Test for the first time in 28 years, and they defeated England in the Tri-Nations final in Port Elizabeth last month, securing their first win over the tourists in more than a decade.

Despite repeated success over Malawi, however, the South Africans were entrenched in sixth place in the global rankings.

They climbed to fifth when the International Netball Federation list was updated last week, edging ahead of Malawi to become the top-ranked African nation.

“Apparently when we beat Jamaica last year the points were not taken into account, so I’m glad that’s been rectified,” Kotze said.

“When I started with the team we were ranked seventh or eighth, and it was very important for us to become the top team in Africa. If you’re not even the best in your continent, you cannot be the best in the world.

“Since August 2011 we beat Malawi four or five times, so I’m extremely happy that we’ve moved up the rankings.”

Some sterling performances have raised the standard for the side, who are now the top-ranked amateur outfit in the world.

“We’ve progressed and have achieved the goals we set over the last two years,” Kotze said.

“But there will be more pressure on us next year because we will be expected to perform consistently at a higher level.”

Resting now after a long international season, which came to an end with the Fast5 World Series in Auckland at the weekend, where the SA five-a-side team finished fourth, Kotze confirmed the Proteas were targeting their first medal at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“We have a demanding season next year,” Kotze said.

“We’ll be playing Jamaica, England and Malawi, and our main aim will be a Commonwealth Games medal.”