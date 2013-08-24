Man takes on machine for charity

Today’s renewal will see 21 000 participants not only take on the route between Witbank and Middelburg, but also the locomotive that will speed across the railway tracks as man attempts to beat machine.

First started in October 1987 the race takes on a relay format – although individuals also feature – with three running and two walking legs along the 28km route and not only does it tackle the endurance of those taking part, but it also forms part of a drive for community upliftment in the area.

This year’s race is no different with a target amount of R1.5-million in the sights of the various Rotary clubs involved in the event and the beneficiaries, which will all be specifically identified sustainable projects, will be announced once a final tally is done on the amount raised.

“The sponsors have once again enabled us to host a road running event of exceptional standards not only for the participants, but for the entire Middelburg and eMalahleni community. The project generates a substantial financial input into local charity aid as well as enormous stakeholder participation,” Andre Brandmuller, the convenor of the race’s organising committee, said.

“The financial and logistical support received from sponsorships embodies the ongoing commitment of these companies to social investment. The beneficiaries of the Rotary Greatest Train Race are at the heart of how these companies engage with the communities.

“We are looking forward to an incredible race and the sponsors and organisers have gone to great lengths to host a memorable event – we sincerely hope that it will be a great experience for every participant,” he added.