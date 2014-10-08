 
Other sport 8.10.2014 02:06 pm

Super Seniors take on Turkey

Picture: AFP

A strong South African Super Seniors tennis team was named by Tennis SA on Wednesday to travel to Turkey to participate in the annual ITF Super-Seniors World Team Championships.

The tournament will be played from October 13 to 18 and will be hosted at the Club Ali Bey in Manavgat in Antalya.

There will be individual age group competitions for men and women between the ages of 60 – 80 years.

TSA Seniors Ronnie van ‘t Hof said the tournament showed tennis in the best possible light as it was a lifetime game for men and women, from age eight to 80. It was competitive and yet social.

“Sport enhances the quality of life, and TSA as the guardian of the game, has a responsibility to provide the environment for the game to flourish at all levels and the seniors have certainly responded,” he said.

South Africa is the only country in Super Seniors featuring a mother/son selection with Jackie Zylstra of KwaZulu-Natal in the +75 team (as South Africa do not have a +80 women’s team) and her son, Jean Hubert, a stalwart in the +60 team.

South Africa has a total of 32 players taking part in the tournament.

– Sapa

