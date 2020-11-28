Other sport 28.11.2020 11:23 am

Aussie McKeown breaks 200m short-course backstroke world record

AFP
Kaylee McKeown in action at the Australian Short-Course Swimming Championships. Picture: Getty Images

The Australian Short-Course Championships are being held in virtual format this year due to Covid-19, with swimmers competing at the same time in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Hobart.

Olympic hopeful Kaylee McKeown set a new 200m backstroke short-course world record at the Australian national championships, officials said Saturday.

The teenager clocked a blistering 1:58.94 to smash Hungarian Katinka Hosszu’s 2014 mark of 1:59.23.

“Short-course is something we don’t get to very often so I was excited to see what I could put up after some solid training this year,” said McKeown.

“I headed over to my teammates and my coach and they said, ‘you just got a world-record, and I was like, what?’ I didn’t actually know till a few minutes later.”

The titles started on Thursday, with McKeown setting her record in Brisbane on Friday evening, although Swimming Australia only tweeted the result on Saturday.

The 19-year-old is a strong prospect for Australia’s Olympic team for Tokyo next year, having won silver in the 200m backstroke at last year’s long-course world championships in South Korea.

