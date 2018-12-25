 
Other sport 25.12.2018 12:50 pm

Cape Town adaptive surfer Ant Smyth crowned world champ

ANA
Cape Town adaptive surfer Ant Smyth in action. Picture supplied.

Cape Town adaptive surfer Ant Smyth in action. Picture supplied.

‘I’m so happy to have won the world title, especially against tough competition in a close heat.’

The South African Adaptive Surf Team returned home last week after a successful trip to the United States competing in the World Adaptive Surfing Championships.

With a record number of entries from 24 countries, the city of San Diego played host to the event.

There were multiple categories at the event ranging from Visually Impaired (AS-VI) to the least mobile category for quadriplegics (AS-5 Assist) in the five-day event.

Cape Town adaptive surfer, Ant Smyth, was in a class of his own as he claimed the gold medal and the title of World Champion in the AS-1 division.

“I’m so happy to have won the world title, especially against tough competition in a close heat,” Smyth said. “It is very rewarding.

The second medal won by South Africa was from the youngest team member, Grace Anderson, who earned a well deserved silver medal and the first for a South African female adaptive surfer in the AS-1 category. “The moment I realised I’d won the silver medal was the moment I was sure I was dreaming,” said Anderson.

“Finishing second in the world among a record number of women made it all the more special. The whole experience made me incredibly proud of being beautifully flawed.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Billabong Ballito Pro in surfer sexism saga 27.6.2018
Elderly man dies while surfing at Jeffreys Bay 18.3.2018
Surfers rescue father and his son 18.12.2016

 

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 5 NO 2 REGAL GRADUATION

VALUE BET

RACE 2 NO 11 CAMEL WALK

RACE MEETING

22 DECEMBER 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day

 

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.