Cape Town adaptive surfer Ant Smyth crowned world champ

The South African Adaptive Surf Team returned home last week after a successful trip to the United States competing in the World Adaptive Surfing Championships.

With a record number of entries from 24 countries, the city of San Diego played host to the event.

There were multiple categories at the event ranging from Visually Impaired (AS-VI) to the least mobile category for quadriplegics (AS-5 Assist) in the five-day event.

Cape Town adaptive surfer, Ant Smyth, was in a class of his own as he claimed the gold medal and the title of World Champion in the AS-1 division.

“I’m so happy to have won the world title, especially against tough competition in a close heat,” Smyth said. “It is very rewarding.

The second medal won by South Africa was from the youngest team member, Grace Anderson, who earned a well deserved silver medal and the first for a South African female adaptive surfer in the AS-1 category. “The moment I realised I’d won the silver medal was the moment I was sure I was dreaming,” said Anderson.

“Finishing second in the world among a record number of women made it all the more special. The whole experience made me incredibly proud of being beautifully flawed.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

