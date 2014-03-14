Phosa moves from politics to boxing

Phosa who is an affluent businessman and the Treasurer-General of the ANC said he was surprised by the invitation by the WBF.

“I must start by saying that the invitation from the WBF came as a surprise. I accepted with humbleness that invitation to serve,” said Phosa.

“Boxing is a great game, I grew up on boxing. I boxed while I was in high school, so I know what it means to take a punch and punch back,” he said.

Phosa said he is not the first politician to love the sport, but will certainly use his expertise to promote the brand of boxing.

Boxing and politics can be regarded as a similar trade with opponents stepping into the ring trying to come out victorious, by beating their opponents with an array of strategic moves and winning over the crowd.

This is something that Phosa will use to his advantage as he enters the ring for the first time since he boxed in secondary school.

“There is enough politics in boxing, so I will use my knowledge of politics to promote boxing and the love for boxing. I am helping them deal with the politics of boxing in the country, getting a level playing field in terms of exposure and such,” said Phosa.

“I am beginning to understand the politics of boxing, they are better than the politics of politics. There are things that must be done to level the playing field and make sure everyone gets the opportunity to expose the talent that they have,” he said.

WBF President Howard Goldberg was honoured to have Phosa on their team and said that the two of them have a lot of work to do to prove that the WBF plays legitimate role in the world of boxing.

“We have work to do, we are going to set high standards and make sure a world title is exactly that. We want the best fighters in the world to come out and fight for WBF titles,” said Goldberg.

With the WBF’s new frontman they will also aim to find new talent, as well as develop talents from below.

Phosa said he will be putting his own money into boxing as well.

“I am prepared to put my own money into boxing which is something I will do in time. I don’t only want to support with words but also actions. I don’t need a cent from boxing, I am here for the love of the sport. I won’t make money from boxing, in fact they will make money out of me,” said Phosa.

“People needed to be funded, they need to be given opportunities to fight for titles. Champions are made from the little seed that you plant, the timber you plant. Let’s grow them from below,” he said.”

Phosa will be joining the WBF with Ambassadors such as South African champion Francois Botha known as the White Buffalo and five-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield.