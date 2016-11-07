Mbalula dismisses Olympic star who said ‘she doesn’t need’ R70k reward

In the message, Viljoen, who won a silver medal in javelin throwing at Rio a few months ago, enquires about the R70,000 cash prize that Sports and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula promised her during a press conference after the Olympics.

“Dear Minister Fikile, I hope ur’e well. I just want to ask nicely when will I receive my R70,000 from Rio. I hope you can help me. I really need this money. Thank you very much. Have a lovely day,” Viljoen wrote.

Mbalula promtly dismissed her, saying; “You said you don’t need it. So I stick with your wishes.”

Viljoen uploaded a screenshot of the conversation on her Twitter page, adding that she had never declined the money Mbalula said he would gift Rio participants and winners.

Mbalula told media in August that Wayde van Niekerk would get R150 000 for a new world record in the 400m and Caster Semenya would receive R100 000 for getting gold in her 800m run.

The silver medallists could expect an extra R70 000, while the bronze winners would get an additional R50 000 each.

“Never, ever uttered these words. This is how you are treated for winning an Olympic medal. What a total disgrace. Always doing it on my own,” Viljoen tweeted.

This is also not the first time Viljoen has butted heads with the sports minister. Viljoen received R200 000 for her silver medal at the Rio Games – as promised by the incentive scheme laid out prior to the Games by Sascoc.

But last month, Viljoen already wrote on Twitter that she was still waiting for her bonus payment promised by Mbalula – more than two months after her 64.92m second-place finish throw.

Viljoen has also been critical of the minister and Sascoc in the past, claiming she was not paid since February this year despite being part of Sascoc’s Operation Excellence (OPEX).

Any further interviews will not help me in any way. Just pay us what your promised. That's all. Don't make a promise you can't keep. — Sunette Viljoen (@Sunette_Viljoen) November 7, 2016

This is the EXACT reason. No support whatsoever from sports administration. So unlike other countries. We finance ourselves. https://t.co/x945C2wNYa — Sunette Viljoen (@Sunette_Viljoen) November 7, 2016

Roland Schoeman came out in support of Viljoen, tweeting he was disapointed by Mbalula’s response.

SA athletes fighting now for Olympic medal money @MbalulaFikile #disappointing We wonder why we don't win more medals. This is a reason https://t.co/HHcQV3d4OH — Roland Schoeman (@Rolandschoeman) November 7, 2016

Mbalula took to Twitter to state his side of the story, explaining he had supposedly been abused by Viljoen and her girlfriend.

