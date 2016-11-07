 
menu
Other sport 7.11.2016 01:26 pm

Mbalula dismisses Olympic star who said ‘she doesn’t need’ R70k reward

Citizen Reporter
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Sunette Viljoen of South Africa competes during the Women's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 16: Sunette Viljoen of South Africa competes during the Women's Javelin Throw Qualifying Round on Day 11 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium on August 16, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Ian Walton/Getty Images)

A terse WhatsApp conversation between the sports minister and silver medallist Sunette Viljoen has ended in a full-blown twar.

In the message, Viljoen, who won a silver medal in javelin throwing at Rio a few months ago, enquires about the R70,000 cash prize that Sports and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula promised her during a press conference after the Olympics.

“Dear Minister Fikile, I hope ur’e well. I just want to ask nicely when will I receive my R70,000 from Rio. I hope you can help me. I really need this money. Thank you very much. Have a lovely day,” Viljoen wrote.

Mbalula promtly dismissed her, saying; “You said you don’t need it. So I stick with your wishes.”

whatsapp-convo

Viljoen uploaded a screenshot of the conversation on her Twitter page, adding that she had never declined the money Mbalula said he would gift Rio participants and winners.

Mbalula told media in August that Wayde van Niekerk would get R150 000 for a new world record in the 400m and Caster Semenya would receive R100 000 for getting gold in her 800m run.

The silver medallists could expect an extra R70 000, while the bronze winners would get an additional R50 000 each.

“Never, ever uttered these words. This is how you are treated for winning an Olympic medal. What a total disgrace. Always doing it on my own,” Viljoen tweeted.

This is also not the first time Viljoen has butted heads with the sports minister. Viljoen received R200 000 for her silver medal at the Rio Games – as promised by the incentive scheme laid out prior to the Games by Sascoc.

But last month, Viljoen already wrote on Twitter that she was still waiting for her bonus payment promised by Mbalula – more than two months after her 64.92m second-place finish throw.

Viljoen has also been critical of the minister and Sascoc in the past, claiming she was not paid since February this year despite being part of Sascoc’s Operation Excellence (OPEX).

Roland Schoeman came out in support of Viljoen, tweeting he was disapointed by Mbalula’s response.

Mbalula took to Twitter to state his side of the story, explaining he had supposedly been abused by Viljoen and her girlfriend.

https://twitter.com/MbalulaFikile/status/795561725970018304

https://twitter.com/MbalulaFikile/status/795566593183010816

https://twitter.com/MbalulaFikile/status/795567221724631040

https://twitter.com/MbalulaFikile/status/795579836613935104

Related Stories
Mbalula tries to school Maimane on Apartheid legislation 10.7.2018
Mbalula urged to ask former Bafana coach to ‘pay back the money’ 19.6.2018
God wants our leaders to live large 18.6.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.