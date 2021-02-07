 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

(No) sport in a time of Covid: How to get the edge on your competitors

Columnists 3 weeks ago

To be the best you can be, you need to know what your body is capable of and how hard you can push it to reach your maximum potential.

Sean van Staden
07 Feb 2021
07:30:09 AM
PREMIUM!
(No) sport in a time of Covid: How to get the edge on your competitors

Professional road runners are struggling to find competitive races to earn a living. Picture: iStock

Competitive athletes all over South Africa have been stressing about not having two years of potential opportunities in their sport. Social athletes don’t really mind too much whether they play or not, but athletes who have the passion, a burning fire from within, and the dedication to give it their all, feel let down, anxious and helpless that their future careers could be shattered if government doesn’t do something drastic. I am going to lay it on thick, government doesn’t care one bit about your sport and your livelihood. It is not seen as a real job, but rather as...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Ingredients for sporting success: reliability, consistency and being better than ‘average’ 14.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.