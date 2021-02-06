 
 
Looking back: Right ticks for the Bulls and Sharks; not so for the Lions, WP

Columnists 3 weeks ago

Following the completion of the Currie Cup, it’s “post-mortem” time in local rugby, so just how did the teams rate at the end of it?

Rudolph Jacobs
06 Feb 2021
07:00:33 AM
Looking back: Right ticks for the Bulls and Sharks; not so for the Lions, WP

Centre Cornal Hendricks of the Bulls celebrates his team's victory in the Carling Currie Cup final against the Sharks last weekend. Picture: Getty Images

In a Covid-changed world, this is the time that our top teams are reflecting and doing their “post-mortems” following the completion of the Currie Cup competition last weekend. The Bulls, no doubt, will enjoy a most favourable review and if social media is any indication they are still celebrating their Currie Cup win of last week, and so they should. But even they need a rest after one of the most bizarre seasons in our history. It’s not long now and they’ll be back in “pre-season” – at a time when normally in the past they’d be playing in the...

