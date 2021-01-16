 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

SA Rugby’s exclusivity rights: A court date beckons for Icasa if they continue with this idiocy

Columnists 4 hours ago

Rugby is in the canoe going over the Victoria Falls if they can no longer sell their rights as a single package, in long-term, exclusive contracts.

Ken Borland
16 Jan 2021
08:30:04 AM
PREMIUM!
SA Rugby’s exclusivity rights: A court date beckons for Icasa if they continue with this idiocy

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux told the hearing the money the organisation needs to build a proper well-functioning structure largely comes from the sale of television broadcast rights and sponsors who are willing to pay for the exposure they get on TV. Picture: Getty Images

Watching South African rugby on television at the moment may be a bit like being in a canoe stuck in a stagnant backwater – the still water means not much is happening – but there is a deadly waterfall up ahead if the Independent Communications Authority (Icasa) get their way. Icasa, which regulates broadcasting in this country, are concerned that subscription TV, i.e. Multichoice, have a monopoly on showing live sport in this country and they want to make the market more competitive. To do this, they propose that broadcast rights can only be bought for a maximum three-year period,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Gaming and Tech WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash

Business News Big fight about small business

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.