 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The lack of support for our netball women is a disgrace

Columnists 16 mins ago

The reaction to winning the bid for the 2023 Netball World Cup has been so tame it’s as if it never happened.

Wesley Botton
12 Dec 2020
07:30:28 AM
PREMIUM!
The lack of support for our netball women is a disgrace

Londeka Buthelezi of Dr Kenneth Kaunda in action against Ekurhuleni on day four of the Spar National Netball Championships at Zwartkloof Game Reserve in Bela-Bela. Picture: Reg Caldecott/Gallo Images

The general lack of interest in this week’s Spar National Netball Championships has been concerning. And if we consider that this country will host the sport’s flagship international event in just a few years, the buy-in from the South African sporting community has been nothing short of alarming. When we hosted the 1995 Rugby World Cup, we didn’t wait until they won before we got behind the Boks. We were so committed to that tournament that it is still highlighted as the prime example of how we can use sports events to bring us together as a nation. Eight years...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: 8 166 new cases cause ‘serious concern’

Health Covid-19: We’re not ready for the second wave, says Denosa

General WATCH: ‘Don’t infuse 666 in the lives of people’ – Mogoeng spits fire at Covid-19 vaccine

Columns Self-isolation: a welcomed and needed relief

Covid-19 WATCH: 90-year-old UK grandmother first in line for Covid vaccine


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.