David Luiz incident: Any knock to the head needs to be taken very seriously

Columnists 30 mins ago

Concussions happen regularly in contact sport, but are the doctors doing enough to ensure the safety of everyone impacted by them?

Sean van Staden
05 Dec 2020
07:30:05 AM
Arsenal back David Luiz of Arsenal had to wear a headband following an injury after a clash of heads with Raul Jimenez of Wolverhampton Wanderers during the Premier League match on January 29. The writer questions why he was allowed to play on, and only withdrawn at half-time of the match. Picture: Getty Images

The question you have to ask is why people have to get seriously hurt before management wake up and do something about it. If you have watched or read the news, Arsenal defender David Luiz went up for an aggressive header and basically fractured Raul Jimenez’s skull in an English Premiership game recently. Alan Shearer, an ex-striker and considered one of the best of his generation, commented on BBC Sport: “Football needs to get real, needs to wake up and needs to get serious. Not next year, not next month, not next week, NOW! We are talking about life and...

