 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sport in a ‘bubble’: How is it affecting athletic performance?

Columnists 3 days ago

Many sports men and women thrive and perform at their optimum when there is a buzz and noise around them, but for others silence is golden.

Sean van Staden
14 Nov 2020
08:00:48 AM
PREMIUM!
Sport in a ‘bubble’: How is it affecting athletic performance?

A handful of officials keep an eye on the golfers during the opening round of the 2020 Masters golf tournament in Georgia, USA. No fans have been allowed into the grounds to ensure the golf "bubble" remains safe. Picture: Getty Images

Sport is now being played in a bubble and the interesting question is whether it is affecting players’ and teams’ performances and outcome? Even in a pandemic, researchers are licking their lips behind their facemasks for that “once in a lifetime” opportunity to study the effects on athletic behaviours. The world “bubble” has been coined simply because everything that is in the bubble has been tested, cleaned and is Covid-free and everything outside is not allowed inside for fear of contamination. The NBA have pushed back their 75th season due to stringent planning and processes. Players will be required to...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 WHO registers one-day record in new Covid-19 cases

Columns New, serious war brews in Ethiopia

State Capture Zuma vs Zondo: ‘The buck must stop somewhere’ say high-profile organisations

World Is Trump edging towards accepting a Biden victory? No, off course not

Government SA kicks off fugitive Shepherd Bushiri’s extradition process with Malawi


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.