Sascoc elections: It’s make or break for SA’s Olympic athletes

Columnists 2 hours ago

Not even a change in the leadership has stopped the war for control that has just about driven the body into the ground.

Wesley Botton
07 Nov 2020
06:30:38 AM
Sam Ramsamy and Gideon Sam in discussions at Sascoc a few years ago. Picture: Getty Images

While they battle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in an attempt to find their best form ahead of next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the fate of local athletes might not lie in their own hands. If Saturday’s SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections turn into a shambles, we won’t even have a national team at the Games. The situation at Sascoc was unveiled as dire a couple of years ago when an independent inquiry found the board to be dysfunctional. And though the leadership of the organisation has since changed hands, with former president Gideon Sam stepping down...

