No more using cricket at their leisure for miscreant administrators

Columnists 60 mins ago

There is much to be pleased – and hopeful – about regarding the interim board that has been put in place by the Sports Minister.

Ken Borland
31 Oct 2020
07:00:32 AM
Former Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob. Picture: Michel Bega

The days of the “Cricket Capturers” using the game for their own benefit at their leisure would appear to be coming to an end after Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa on Friday announced a Cricket South Africa interim board of directors that boasts a fearsome array of skills to block the selfish ambitions of even the most determined of parasitic administrators. Retired Constitutional Court Justice Judge Zak Yacoob will chair the board and given the stature of the man and the moral leadership he has already brought to the country, malfeasance will be given short shrift under his watch. It is...

