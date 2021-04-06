British & Irish Lions installed as clear favourites ahead of South Africa

Bets.co.za

The British & Irish Lions have been installed as clear favourites to defeat South Africa after the planned tour later this year was given the go ahead.

The Lions and South African Rugby confirmed that the series will take place in July and August despite clouds still hanging over the country due to the coronavirus.

Alternative options had been explored, but they will now not be pursued.

“After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered, I can confirm that the board’s intended position is for the tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021,” Lions chairman Jason Leonard said.

Australia had offered to step in and host the Lions, but the offer was rejected due to uncertainty on the financial package and implications of playing Down Under.

The possibility of playing matches in the UK was also considered. But plans will now be pressed on with to stage the three games – even if it means the series is staged behind closed doors with no spectators at any of the venues.

“We acknowledge that there is a significant amount of work still to be undertaken to deliver a robust COVID-19 countermeasure plan to ensure a successful, safe and uninterrupted Tour,” Leonard added. “SA Rugby will have our full support to help implement this plan.”

The tour will begin with a warm-up match against the Stormers in Cape Town on July 3. They will also face the Sharks on July 10 and Cheetahs on July 17 before the first of three-test series against South Africa takes place on July 24 in Johannesburg.

The second and third tests will be played on July 31st and August 7th in Cape Town and Johannesburg respectively.

“We appreciate the Lions’ faith and share their desire to see a safe and successful tour,” SA Rugby president Mark Alexander said.

“There are serious financial implications for SA Rugby, should the event take place without any supporters in attendance, and we cannot ignore that in our considerations.

“But we are determined that the eventual outcome will deliver the best occasion and experience for players, supporters and our commercial partners.”

Betting sites in Australia had begun formulating odds and markets for an Australia vs British & Irish Lions clash. But instead the focus has turned back onto the betting markets for the original series, and it is the Lions who are strong favourites.

The British & Irish Lions, who will be coached by Warren Gatland, have been made 2/3 (1.66) favourites to win the series in the early betting markets following the news of the tour going ahead.

Reigning world champions South Africa are 5/4 (2.25) to win the three-match series and a drawn series is priced at 28/1 (29.00).

The Lions last toured South Africa in 2009 and suffered a 2-1 series defeat. It was a reversal of the scoreline of the previous tour in 1997 in which the British & Irish Lions won 2-1.

