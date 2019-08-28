SA’s Harris suffers first-round US Open defeat

South Africa’s Lloyd Harris suffered a first-round defeat at the US Open in Flushing Meadows, New York on Tuesday.

The world No 99 lost in straight sets – 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/3) – to Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov .

It was three tight sets but Harris just made too many errors at crucial junctures.

The South African served 14 aces but an uncharacteristic eight double faults proved costly.

Harris also hit more winners (50) than his 129th-ranked opponent (37) but 46 unforced errors compared to the 37 of Gerasimov made a difference.

Despite the defeat, Harris has made great strides this year by qualifying for the main draws of all the Grand Slam events.

He also won his first Grand Slam match at the French Open when he defeated Czech qualifier Lukas Rosol 6-1, 4-6, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in a five set classic at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old had a career-high ranking of 82 last month.

He was the only South African participating in the main draw of the men’s singles, following the withdrawal due to a knee injury of 2017 finalist Kevin Anderson.

In the men’s doubles, South Africa’s Raven Klaasen and his New Zealand partner Michael Venus are expected to go deep into the tournament.

Klaasen and Venus are the third seeds and will face French duo Adrian Mannarino and Gilles Simon in the first round on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the wheelchair event that starts on September 5, Kgothatso Montjane will again be featuring.

Montjane, the first African wheelchair tennis player to play at all four Grand Slams, was also a semi-finalist in London and will eye another impressive showing.

For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.