Sixteen clubs line up in race to be crowned SA’s national tennis club champions

Camps Bay Tennis Club, the defending club champions, will be aiming to make it two national wins in a row in the Growthpoint Top Guns next year.

Tennis SA confirmed the national final of the Growthpoint Top Guns (national club event) will be taking place at Sun City from Friday, February 22 to Monday, February 25 next year.

All participating teams will enjoy complimentary travel and accommodation for the weekend, courtesy of the title sponsor, Growthpoint Properties.

Meanwhile, the winning team at the national final wins R30 000 for their club as well as a further R30 000 to be divided among the players.

The teams will be sent a full info pack in early January.

The 14 provincial finalists for the 2018/2019 Growthpoint Top Guns national finals are as follows:

Buffalo City: Old Boys Tennis Club

Cape Town (Western Province): Camps Bay

Eden: George Tennis Club

EP: Cradock Tennis Club

Free State: Kovsies (University of the Free State)

Gauteng Central: Marks Park Tennis Club

Gauteng East: Parkrand Tennis Club

Gauteng North: Elarduspark Tennis Club

KZN: Brighton Tennis Club

Limpopo: Aces – Polokwane

Mpumalanga: Nelspruit Tennis Club

North West: Klerksdorp Tennis Club

Northern Cape: Park Tennis Club

Winelands: Kuilsrivier Tennis Club

Two clubs from under-served communities will be given wild-cards into the national final to take the total number of finalists up to 16.

The identities of the two wild-card teams will be revealed by TSA in due course.

A massive thank you to Growthpoint for their support of the event, which sees hundreds of clubs from across the country competing for the right to be crowned Growthpoint Top Guns.

