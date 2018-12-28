Anderson prevails in UAE over highly rated Chung

Kevin Anderson kicked off the new tennis season today with a win at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi.

Anderson, last year’s champion in the UAE, triumphed after a hard-fought victory over South Korean Hyeon Chung 6-7 (4), 6-2, 6-1 – in a match that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

Anderson broke Chung in the sixth game of the opening set to take a 4-2 lead, but the highly-rated Chung, coached by SA’s Neville Godwin, broke back in the ninth game to tie it up at five games all.

A series of unforced errors in the tie-break saw Anderson go down 6-7 (4), but he quickly bounced back to win the second and deciding sets comfortably.

After the game, Anderson said: “It’s been quite a few weeks since my last competitive match and it showed a bit in the first set, but I was really pleased with the way I played overall.

“I was able to capitalise on his serve in the second and third sets – and that created a lot more opportunities for me.”

Anderson next faces Spaniard Rafa Nadal in the semifinals of the event.

– African News Agency (ANA)

