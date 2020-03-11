Super Rugby 11.3.2020 02:14 pm

Pote unfazed by Bulls’ flirtation with Jake White

Heinz Schenk
Pote Human. Photo: Gallo Images.

But the franchise’s head coach seems to suggest he’s under pressure because of a poor start to Super Rugby.

Pote Human remains typically diplomatic over the rumoured recruitment of Jake White as the Bulls’ director of rugby.

Speculation has been rife over the former World Cup-winning Springbok coach’s candidacy for the role that’s been left vacant following the departure of Alan Zondagh after he met with the franchise on Monday.

More strikingly, a report earlier in the week quoted a senior member of team management alleging that head coach Human hadn’t even been informed by the Blue Bulls Company’s plans.

ALSO READ: White drama brewing at the Bulls?

The uncertainty is untimely for a team that only claimed their first victory of the season last week and now commence a tough tour to Australasia.

Human implored everyone to stay focused on the task at hand, but subtly suggested he is under pressure in terms of results.

“I was very clear to the players that what happens in the boardroom is something that’s beyond our control,” the genial mentor said on Wednesday.

“We focus on our work and if we can win this weekend, then my life becomes a bit easier. I though you guys (the media) might have some news for me! But at this stage, the speculation isn’t distracting at all.”

There’s no indication yet how the potential appointment of White will affect Human’s portfolio.

Under Zondagh – who focused predominantly on the franchise’s structures – Human had the freedom to follow his own judgement and was active in player recruitment.

However, it’s seems unlikely that White will be keen on operating behind the scenes and will probably favour the structure under John Mitchell, who juggled his director of rugby duties with his role as head coach of the Super Rugby side.

Human was Mitchell’s assistant at the time.

It’s understood some senior members of the board are ready to rubber stamp White’s appointment, yet chief executive, Alfons Meyer, has reiterated that various options are being looked at, including not filling the vacancy at all.

