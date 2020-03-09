Super Rugby XV of the week: A Bull run and a balanced Bosch

Here’s our team of the week.
(Click on a portrait to reveal its rating)
For more sport your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.
Courts Constitutional Court to rule on compensation for domestic workers
Crime Ethiopian shop owners in Diepsloot say police are stealing their goods and cash during raids
Business Sasol share price halves. Drops R100 in a week
Health State employee in hot water for allegedly spurring panic about coronavirus
Government Ramaphosa: We can’t wait another quarter century for gender equality