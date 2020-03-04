How the Sharks’ new signings dovetailed spectacularly

When the Sharks went on an extensive shopping spree at the end of last season, it would’ve been perfectly reasonable to be wary.

Nine players is a meaty number and the fact that the only individual with a reasonably substantial pedigree was Sikhumbuzo Notshe made it tempting to also argue that the Durbanites prioritised quantity over quality.

Yet that thinking has now been proven to be misguided as head coach Sean Everitt has masterminded a startling dovetail.

Four of his key signings have slotted in easily and have contributed greatly to an excellent start to the 2020 Super Rugby campaign.

Here’s the impact they’ve made to date.

SIKHUMBUZO NOTSHE

The one-cap Springbok made no secret of the fact that he needed a change of scenery to revive his career.

He’s backed up those words with deeds, flourishing in the more expansive, linking role that Everitt and his staff have earmarked for him from eighthman.

Notshe has made 188m from 49 carries, joint seventh in the top ten.

Impressively, the 27-year-old has clearly upped his game in the physical stakes too, beating 19 defenders and supplementing that attacking threat with six linebreaks too.

He’s also been a reliable defender, completing 38 tackles and missing just one.

“Notshe has been outstanding for us, we are really pleased with what he has brought to the team,” Everitt said last week.

“He has probably been the outstanding player in the pack so far. It is good to have a player who links so well between backs and forwards operating off the back of the scrum. He has a lot of skill.”

JAMES VENTER

How the Lions must be ruing letting this pocket rocket leave Ellis Park.

Tasked with being the Sharks’ specialist ball-poacher, the 23-year-old has been excellent.

While he’s actually only won three turnovers on his own, his speed at the breakdown has allowed others – notably tighthead Thomas du Toit – to exercise their fetching skills.

Despite his small frame, Venter is one of the leading defenders in the competition with 48 tackles and has sporadically added much value on attack too, notably against the Highlanders and Rebels on their recent tour.

MADOSH TAMBWE

Having to replace a Springbok wing in S’bu Nkosi is no easy task, but the lanky Congolese-born flyer has flourished in his teammate’s absence.

“He’s brought some nice ideas from the Lions,” said Sharks backs coach David Williams earlier this week.

“He’s a ball of energy on the field and he’s quickly established a nice relationship with the rest of the back three. He’s been outstanding, we love his willingness to work for the team.”

Tabwe has made 163 running metres, regularly piercing gaps to make seven linebreaks to date.

Interestingly, he only made 19 metres against the Rebels, but still beat six defenders, pointing to his versatility as a ball-carrier.

His finishing has also been predatory, with three tries from four starts.

OX NCHE

The powerful loosehead’s partnership with Du Toit is already drawing comparisons of Beast Mtawarira and Jannie du Plessis.

Nche has been a steadying influence, making a marked difference in the scrums and holding up well as a battering ram.

But his work-rate on defence has stood out.

That burly frame has completed 29 tackles and, in a gritty encounter against the Reds, did brilliantly as a poacher in making two turnovers.

