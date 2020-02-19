‘Mature’ Nohamba demoted with thanks as Bosch returns

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has made no secret of the fact that his ace flyhalf, Curwin Bosch, will slot straight back into the starting line-up for Saturday’s meeting with the Rebels in Ballarat.

The talented pivot was back in South Africa last week on compassionate grounds and, while he was always slated for a quick return, his presence has become more urgent because of some stock problems in the No 10 jersey.

Rookie Henry Chamberlain, Bosch’s deputy in defeat to the Hurricanes, has been flown back due after he failed a head injury assessment early in Wellington.

That meant Sanele Nohamba, the Durbanites’ exciting new scrumhalf, had to play close to an hour at flyhalf.

“Curwin will be good to go and he’ll probably slot straight back in,” said Everitt.

“We all understand that Sanele did a job for us, but his more cover than a starting 10.”

The last thing Sharks team management want to do is underappreciate Nohamba’s contribution, but the 21-year-old former Junior Springbok has only played three Super Rugby matches to date and perhaps doesn’t need the added burden of being a floater in the halfback positions.

“Sanele played very well. It’s never easy playing Super Rugby in a different position. He’s actually quite comfortable there, I saw him play 10 at school,” said Everitt.

“Obviously, we’re well aware that his specialist position is at 9, but he has a mature head on his shoulders. We’re looking forward to what he can bring to the team.”

The nippy Nohamba also received an endorsement from the man who played directly outside of him, powerful Bok centre Andre Esterhuizen.

“I wasn’t worried when Sanele had to play out-of-position so to speak. We trained for a situation like that. He trained a bit at 10, but not a lot. I’m was very comfortable because Sanele is a good player and knows the game. We just took it step-by-step,” he said.

