Stormers gain last-gasp draw against Crusaders

The Stormers converted a last-minute penalty to walk away from their Super Rugby clash against the Crusaders with a 19-19 draw at Newlands on Saturday evening.

The large crowd in attendance received their money’s worth as a titanic South Africa vs New Zealand clash played out in a typically hard-fought manner.

Siya Kolisi was on hand to ensure his side’s fast start was rewarded with an early try as Robbie Fleck’s men came out firing.

A penalty from the boot of Josh Stander put the Stormers further ahead before the Crusaders fought back.

And it was a fight indeed, as Matt Todd and David Havili scored to put the Crusaders two points ahead at the break.

The second half was the proverbial arm wrestle as the Stormers soaked up the pressure and offered their own attacks albeit at irregular intervals.

The match wasn’t without controversy as wing Sevu Reece’s 75th minute try was disallowed due to a suspected forward pass.

The hosts took advantage and worked their way back into the opposition half and earned a late penalty.

Down by three, Damian Willemse squandered a chance to collect a kick in behind as the bounce of the ball thwarted what would’ve been a certain try.

The resultant penalty also gathered a controversial element with the Stormers faced with kicking to the corner and going for the win or settling for the draw.

Captain Kolisi instructed Jean-Luc du Plessis to kick for poles and he did so successfully to earn his side a share of the spoils, and just reward for a hard night’s work.

The draw does little to effect the conference battle as the Crusaders remain well on top, with the Cape Town men down in 12th with just 26 points from 12 league matches.

Point scorers:

Stormers – Try: Siya Kolisi. Conversion: Josh Stander. Penalties: Stander (2), Jean-Luc du Plessis (2).

Crusaders – Tries: Matt Todd, David Havili, Braydon Ennor. Conversions: Richie Mo’unga (2).

