Etzebeth taken to HRC as Langebaan drama simmers

Eben Etzebeth and his mates’ shenanigans last weekend continue to be an unwanted distraction for a Springbok team desperate just to board the plane for Japan and commence their World Cup campaign.

While the 27-year-old lock’s legal representative, Andre Calitz, previously confirmed that his client hasn’t been charged by police for his involvement in the alleged assault of 42-year-old Enver Wilsnach in Langebaan, Etzebeth was summoned to a meeting with the Human Rights Commission on Thursday afternoon.

It relates to a complaint submitted to the organisation against the player and his party, who also allegedly engaged in unruly behaviour at a local yacht club.

“Eben received a request to meet with the commission on Wednesday following the complaint,” Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

“He was accompanied by Eugene Henning, our player welfare manager. We’re not exactly sure what the nature of the discussions are. But I can confirm that a complaint has been laid against Eben.”

Complicating the matter further is the fact that much of the saga remains in limbo as no consistent information is available at present.

It’s also the main reason why team management won’t be changing their stance unless concrete evidence emerges implicating the experienced second rower.

“I feel I need to get this off my chest. There’s a lot of things said about players via e-mail and social media that national and even provincial coaches are tasked with dealing with daily,” said Erasmus.

“Much of it is ignored because it’s nonsense. Obviously, this issue has become a big thing. I have to believe my player because we have a relationship. Only if something changes, can we act. But there’s been no communication again from the police.”

The tension over the matter has become palpable to an extent, with Erasmus admitting that the team probably now prefers the nerves of the final prep for the tournament than worrying about whether a star lock will be with them.

“We’ve done a lot of non-rugby things this week, but all the functions have been superbly organised. But the week is starting to feel a bit long now,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to the flight. We received some credit for the Rugby Championship win, that’s done now. We want to get there and start playing again.”

Captain Siya Kolisi, himself the subject of intense attention, is also looking forward for some quiet time high in the sky, particularly given that he still needs to regain match fitness.

“We’ve been really busy this week. I’ve also been trying to focus on my rugby, which is the most important thing,” said the flanker.

“I’m a man that likes to focus on my game as the best way of leading from the front. But a relaxing time on the flight will make me realise what a big honour this responsibility is.”

