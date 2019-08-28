The young man who replaces Swys at the Springboks

The Springboks will have a new coaching consultant in their World Cup camp … and he’s younger than three senior players.

National coach Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday confirmed that he’s tapped into his Irish connections again, convincing 32-year-old Felix Jones to fill the vacancy left by Lions head coach Swys de Bruin, who was released on medical grounds.

However, Erasmus is at pains to point out that Jones’ role is different to De Bruin’s.

“I spoke to the players after Swys decided to step down and the consensus was that we didn’t want a new attack coach. The feeling was that bringing in someone in that role now with new ideas now would be destabilising at this last stage of the preparations,” he said.

“But they were interested in having more analysis of defensive patterns and structures to assist in breaking down the opposition.”

The youthful Jones, who worked with Erasmus at Munster, represented Ireland in 13 Tests at a fullback, but had to retire at 28 with a neck injury.

He decided to go into coaching immediately and his stock rose immediately.

In 2017, he was an assistant coach of the Irish national side too.

“Felix will bring a fresh eye to our analysis and planning and I am looking forward to his input,” said Erasmus.

“He is a real student of the game and I believe the players will benefit from his contribution.”

