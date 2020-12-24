WP boosted by return to action of Bok stars for Griquas clash

Western Province have been boosted by the return of a number of key players for their Currie Cup encounter with Griquas at Newlands on Boxing Day.

Wing Sergeal Petersen, No 8 Juarno Augustus and prop Frans Malherbe are all fit again and back in the starting line-up for the home game against the team from Kimberley, which kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday.

Along with the return of Petersen from injury, centre Dan du Plessis and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies are also back in the starting backline after featuring off the replacements bench in the win against the Pumas a fortnight ago.

There are also several changes to the forward pack with Augustus and Malherbe joined by flank Johan du Toit, locks JD Schickerling and Chris van Zyl and hooker Bongi Mbonambi in the starting pack.

With Scarra Ntubeni sidelined due to a quad injury, Chad Solomon is set to earn his 50th Western Province cap off the replacements bench.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that following their bye last week, his team cannot wait to get out at Newlands on Saturday.

“We welcome back a few key players this week and after spending some valuable time with their families last week, they are all well-rested and ready to give it everything.

“We know that it will take a focused and sustained effort for 80 minutes if we are going to get the result we want and our team is certainly up for the challenge,” he said.

Western Province: Damian Willemse, Sergeal Petersen, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Johan du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), JD Schickerling, Chris van Zyl, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff.

Replacements (from): Chad Solomon, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, David Meihuizen, Jaco Coetzee, Paul de Wet, Ruhan Nel, Tristan Leyds, Ernst van Rhyn, Chris Schreuder, Leolin Zas

